Previous
Next
Taken when we had a bid of sunshine by bruni
Photo 1675

Taken when we had a bid of sunshine

Two of our flower boxes with red and white geraniums and cascading blue lobelias 8 feet high from the ground.
23rd June 2020 23rd Jun 20

bruni

ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
458% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise