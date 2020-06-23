Sign up
Photo 1675
Taken when we had a bid of sunshine
Two of our flower boxes with red and white geraniums and cascading blue lobelias 8 feet high from the ground.
23rd June 2020
23rd Jun 20
0
0
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
6111
photos
94
followers
109
following
458% complete
Views
2
Album
Album 2
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
20th June 2020 12:19pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
flowers
,
flower-box
,
pics_by_bruni
,
30dayswild2020
