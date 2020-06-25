Previous
Next
Mirror reflection by bruni
Photo 1676

Mirror reflection

This picture was very patient. but I think it's time to share it with you. I took this oldie on our way home last February. I hope you like it.
25th June 2020 25th Jun 20

bruni

ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
459% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise