Photo 1677
Trying out the water
Yesterday on my walk along the lake, I noticed a family in the playground of our park. it looked like they were coaxing a youngster to try walking at the shallow part into the water.
29th June 2020
29th Jun 20
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
6121
photos
94
followers
109
following
Album 2
Canon PowerShot A2200
28th June 2020 12:56pm
family
water
park
lake
simcoe
pics_by_bruni
30dayswild2020
marlboromaam
ace
What a lovely shot to remind us all of our childhood and better days!
June 29th, 2020
