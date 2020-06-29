Previous
Trying out the water by bruni
Photo 1677

Trying out the water

Yesterday on my walk along the lake, I noticed a family in the playground of our park. it looked like they were coaxing a youngster to try walking at the shallow part into the water.
29th June 2020 29th Jun 20

bruni

@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
marlboromaam ace
What a lovely shot to remind us all of our childhood and better days!
June 29th, 2020  
