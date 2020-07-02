Sign up
Photo 1680
Getting ready for the day
Most times I'm not happy with pictures Hans takes of me. he always likes it when I smirk. so I thought I take my camera and stand in front of a mirror in the bathroom and take my own selfie.
2nd July 2020
2nd Jul 20
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
6126
photos
93
followers
108
following
460% complete
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Album 2
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
2nd July 2020 8:09am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
selfie
,
pics_by_bruni
marlboromaam
ace
Good work with the selfie! I love the mirror effect!
July 2nd, 2020
