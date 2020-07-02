Previous
Getting ready for the day by bruni
Getting ready for the day

Most times I'm not happy with pictures Hans takes of me. he always likes it when I smirk. so I thought I take my camera and stand in front of a mirror in the bathroom and take my own selfie.
2nd July 2020 2nd Jul 20

bruni

@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
marlboromaam ace
Good work with the selfie! I love the mirror effect!
July 2nd, 2020  
