Photo 1681
Delphinium of Larkspur
We had the light blue ones already for some times. the darker color we planted last fall. these flowers are one of my favorites.
3rd July 2020
3rd Jul 20
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto.
6129
photos
93
followers
108
following
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
Album 2
Taken
3rd July 2020 12:13pm
Tags
flowers
,
delphinium
,
pics_by_bruni
Esther Rosenberg
ace
They being so much color to the yard, gorgeous.
July 3rd, 2020
bep
They are beautiful!
July 3rd, 2020
