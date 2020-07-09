Sign up
Photo 1687
Day lily
We had company and I just didn't get around to posting a picture. with the pain of my arm and shoulder, I get so tired and therefore take a few rest/sleep periods during the day.
9th July 2020
9th Jul 20
1
0
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
6141
photos
93
followers
108
following
462% complete
1680
1681
1682
1683
1684
1685
1686
1687
1684
3591
1685
3592
3593
1686
1687
3594
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Album 2
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
7th July 2020 10:10am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
flower
,
pics_by_bruni
,
day_lily
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Love the brightness of this day lily !
July 10th, 2020
