Day lily by bruni
Photo 1687

Day lily

We had company and I just didn't get around to posting a picture. with the pain of my arm and shoulder, I get so tired and therefore take a few rest/sleep periods during the day.
9th July 2020 9th Jul 20

bruni

@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Love the brightness of this day lily !
July 10th, 2020  
