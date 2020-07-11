Sign up
Photo 1688
Coleus
I love those variegated leaves.
Today is the first cooler day. it rained overnight and the temperatures dropped to 74 degrees F.
I should really go for a walk.
wishing you all a lovely "cool" weekend.
11th July 2020
11th Jul 20
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
6143
photos
93
followers
108
following
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Album 2
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
11th July 2020 10:38am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
coleus
,
pics_by_bruni
