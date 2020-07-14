Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1692
Seeing this car brought back memories
It was very prevalent years ago to add stickers to your vehicle of places you travelled to. it reminded me of hearing that trailer sales have sky rocket since more and more people, on account of covid19, are now travelling closer to home.
14th July 2020
14th Jul 20
2
0
carol white
ace
You've just reminded me, that's not something we see nowadays
July 15th, 2020
Jean
ace
That's a lot of stickers!
July 15th, 2020
