Seeing this car brought back memories

It was very prevalent years ago to add stickers to your vehicle of places you travelled to. it reminded me of hearing that trailer sales have sky rocket since more and more people, on account of covid19, are now travelling closer to home.
14th July 2020 14th Jul 20

bruni

@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
carol white ace
You've just reminded me, that's not something we see nowadays
July 15th, 2020  
Jean ace
That's a lot of stickers!
July 15th, 2020  
