Slow traffic until we came to the highways

The traffic in town on our way home was great until we had to turn on to highway 401 and later highway 404, but we made it to Newmarket in about 50 minutes.



We had a great afternoon in Blythwood Gardens. it's the place with the beautiful wooden stairs. the air was cool and refreshing. the wind helps with my breathing. so I had no problems on the way back climbing all the stairs. my heart was racing, but it's good exercise. my daughter always holds on to me when there are obstacles on the ground, like tree roots, stones or some of the stairs which where deep and difficult for me to go up or down.