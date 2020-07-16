Sign up
Photo 1694
A picture from the hot house at Edwards Garden
First phase of our outing to Edwards Garden in Toronto on Tuesday,
16th July 2020
16th Jul 20
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
6154
photos
94
followers
110
following
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Album 2
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
14th July 2020 12:55pm
Tags
pics_by_bruni
,
edwards_garden
,
hot-house
,
in_toronto
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Great pov and beautiful plants
July 16th, 2020
