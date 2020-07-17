Previous
Next
Tame as a kitten by bruni
Photo 1695

Tame as a kitten

No, you see right. it's a little chipmunk. the fella who's feeding it is our grandson when he was about 11...now he's 22 years old. i just love this picture.

(when I first started this program in 2010, I didn't pay attention to the date on my camera and a lot of my first pictures show 2006).
17th July 2020 17th Jul 20

bruni

ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
464% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Pat Thacker
What a precious moment to capture. So sweet and natural.
July 17th, 2020  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Too cute.
July 17th, 2020  
Liz Milne ace
Wonderful
July 17th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise