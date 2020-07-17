Sign up
Photo 1695
Tame as a kitten
No, you see right. it's a little chipmunk. the fella who's feeding it is our grandson when he was about 11...now he's 22 years old. i just love this picture.
(when I first started this program in 2010, I didn't pay attention to the date on my camera and a lot of my first pictures show 2006).
17th July 2020
17th Jul 20
3
1
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Album 2
Camera
KODAK CX7430 ZOOM DIGITAL CAMERA
Taken
14th May 2006 1:39pm
michael
grandson
chipmunk
pics_by_bruni
Pat Thacker
What a precious moment to capture. So sweet and natural.
July 17th, 2020
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Too cute.
July 17th, 2020
Liz Milne
ace
Wonderful
July 17th, 2020
