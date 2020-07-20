Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1699
My keychain with a picture of my 3rd grandson
20th July 2020
20th Jul 20
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
6164
photos
94
followers
111
following
465% complete
View this month »
1692
1693
1694
1695
1696
1697
1698
1699
Latest from all albums
3601
1696
1697
3602
3603
1698
3604
1699
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
Album 2
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
20th July 2020 8:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
keychain
,
pics_by_bruni
marlboromaam
ace
Aww! I like that shoe, too!
July 21st, 2020
Pat Thacker
Nice! I like the little football boot too.
July 21st, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close