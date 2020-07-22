Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1701
Keep on growing and the cars won't stop
The stop sign is at the end or our road and when I went for my early morning walk yesterday morning, I didn't notice the green cover. I saw it this morning and had to take a photo of it.
22nd July 2020
22nd Jul 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
6168
photos
94
followers
111
following
466% complete
View this month »
1694
1695
1696
1697
1698
1699
1700
1701
Latest from all albums
3603
1698
3604
1699
3605
1700
3606
1701
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Album 2
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
22nd July 2020 10:09am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
stop_sign
,
pics_by_bruni
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close