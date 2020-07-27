Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1705
Isn't a bit early for a fall picture
On one of my walks, I saw it and thought oh NO!
27th July 2020
27th Jul 20
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
6176
photos
94
followers
111
following
467% complete
View this month »
1698
1699
1700
1701
1702
1703
1704
1705
Latest from all albums
1702
3607
1703
3608
3609
1704
3610
1705
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Album
Album 2
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
21st July 2020 7:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pics_by_bruni
marlboromaam
ace
Lovely shot! The heat around here is drying up and cooking all the plants.
July 27th, 2020
Maggiemae
ace
It might be the high temps that leaves can't hold on anymore. Pretty colour!
July 27th, 2020
Pat Thacker
Oh no, too soon! It makes for a lovely shot though..
July 27th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close