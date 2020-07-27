Previous
Isn't a bit early for a fall picture by bruni
Isn't a bit early for a fall picture

On one of my walks, I saw it and thought oh NO!
27th July 2020 27th Jul 20

bruni

ace
@bruni
marlboromaam ace
Lovely shot! The heat around here is drying up and cooking all the plants.
July 27th, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
It might be the high temps that leaves can't hold on anymore. Pretty colour!
July 27th, 2020  
Pat Thacker
Oh no, too soon! It makes for a lovely shot though..
July 27th, 2020  
