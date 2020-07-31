Previous
A quick shower by bruni
A quick shower

Another hot day. it cooled a bit off after the rain, but not for long.

Picture from July 30th.
31st July 2020 31st Jul 20

bruni

@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
Esther Rosenberg ace
Nice rain streaks.
Refreshing especially if the rain brings the temperatures down.
July 31st, 2020  
haskar ace
Lovely shot.
July 31st, 2020  
