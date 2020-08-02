When it rains it comes down in buckets

We had a tremendous rainstorm overnight and thunder and lighting this morning. there's a small area where we planted kail and behind it a tomato plant. this plant was already 6ft tall and so Hans thought it might be better to give it some support. you know the tall steel rod which holds two flower pots (one on each side). well he used that to uphold the tomato plant. then he still had two wooden ones as you can see in the picture and the whole kaboodle fell over. as soon as it dries up a bit, Hans will straighten everything out and I'll take another picture.