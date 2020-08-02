Previous
Next
When it rains it comes down in buckets by bruni
Photo 1711

When it rains it comes down in buckets

We had a tremendous rainstorm overnight and thunder and lighting this morning. there's a small area where we planted kail and behind it a tomato plant. this plant was already 6ft tall and so Hans thought it might be better to give it some support. you know the tall steel rod which holds two flower pots (one on each side). well he used that to uphold the tomato plant. then he still had two wooden ones as you can see in the picture and the whole kaboodle fell over. as soon as it dries up a bit, Hans will straighten everything out and I'll take another picture.
2nd August 2020 2nd Aug 20

bruni

ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
468% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Jean ace
We need rain badly here.
August 2nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise