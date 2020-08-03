Sign up
Photo 1712
All taken care of
Yesterday I posted a picture of our tomato plant falling over from the storm and here now is a picture after Hans picked it up and attached it again to the flower pole.
no damage done by falling over.
3rd August 2020
3rd Aug 20
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
Album 2
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
3rd August 2020 8:28am
garden
,
pics_by_bruni
,
tomato-plant
Pat Thacker
Ah that's better, I'm glad there was no damage. It looks a nice healthy plant.
August 3rd, 2020
Jean
ace
Looks very healthy!
August 3rd, 2020
