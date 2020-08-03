Previous
Next
All taken care of by bruni
Photo 1712

All taken care of

Yesterday I posted a picture of our tomato plant falling over from the storm and here now is a picture after Hans picked it up and attached it again to the flower pole.
no damage done by falling over.
3rd August 2020 3rd Aug 20

bruni

ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
469% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Pat Thacker
Ah that's better, I'm glad there was no damage. It looks a nice healthy plant.
August 3rd, 2020  
Jean ace
Looks very healthy!
August 3rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise