Photo 1717
Sweet 100dreds
Our sweet one hundreds are off on a good start. I feel as if they're larger this year. oh they taste soooo good.
18th August 2020
18th Aug 20
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto.
6210
photos
90
followers
108
following
Pat Thacker
Oh lovely, I can almost smell them from here. How nice to have fresh tomatoes.
August 18th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
Wow! They look so delicious! Makes me crave a mater sandwich!
August 18th, 2020
