The first butterfly I've seen this year

Butterflies seems to be attracted to white. it happened already a few times that either Grace (my daughter) or I took a picture of a clinging butterfly to a white blouse or jacket. one time, one rested on my daughter's back while walking towards the parking lot and I had to chase it away "or take it home with us, ha ha." anyway, this one is clinging to my arm. Grace took this picture on August 10th with her cell phone and just send it to me yesterday.