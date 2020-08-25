Sign up
Photo 1721
What's going on behind this wall
We, Grace and I, saw this construction barrier while taking a stroll through the mall where we had a quick meal. looks like there might be new stores coming soon.
25th August 2020
25th Aug 20
1
0
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
6221
photos
90
followers
108
following
1714
1715
1716
1717
1718
1719
1720
1721
3635
1719
3636
1720
3637
3638
1721
3639
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Album 2
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
24th August 2020 4:01pm
Tags
mall
,
wall
,
barrier
,
pics_by_bruni
marlboromaam
ace
It's a wonderful wall with inspiring words! I like to see businesses thrive and succeed. Hope you get your new stores! We keep losing them.
August 25th, 2020
