What's going on behind this wall by bruni
Photo 1721

What's going on behind this wall

We, Grace and I, saw this construction barrier while taking a stroll through the mall where we had a quick meal. looks like there might be new stores coming soon.
25th August 2020 25th Aug 20

bruni

@bruni
marlboromaam ace
It's a wonderful wall with inspiring words! I like to see businesses thrive and succeed. Hope you get your new stores! We keep losing them.
August 25th, 2020  
