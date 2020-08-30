Sign up
Photo 1723
Mural
An oldie. I can't remember if I ever posted it. so here it is! (the date in July 29, 2018)
Spending the day with Grace. will comment later.
enjoy your Sunday.
30th August 2020
30th Aug 20
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto.
6228
photos
89
followers
108
following
1716
1717
1718
1719
1720
1721
1722
1723
3639
3640
3641
3642
3643
1722
3644
1723
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
Album 2
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
29th July 2018 11:53am
Tags
mural
,
pics_by_bruni
marlboromaam
ace
Lovely mural! Pleasant to look at - so unlike graffiti.
August 30th, 2020
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
August 30th, 2020
