Mural by bruni
Photo 1723

Mural

An oldie. I can't remember if I ever posted it. so here it is! (the date in July 29, 2018)

Spending the day with Grace. will comment later.
enjoy your Sunday.
30th August 2020 30th Aug 20

bruni

ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
marlboromaam ace
Lovely mural! Pleasant to look at - so unlike graffiti.
August 30th, 2020  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
August 30th, 2020  
