Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1724
What have we here
2nd September 2020
2nd Sep 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
6232
photos
89
followers
108
following
472% complete
View this month »
1717
1718
1719
1720
1721
1722
1723
1724
Latest from all albums
3643
1722
3644
1723
3645
3646
3647
1724
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Album 2
Camera
Canon PowerShot A2200
Taken
1st September 2020 8:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pics_by_bruni
Diana
ace
A very unusual find Bruni!
September 2nd, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close