Don't get too close
4th September 2020
4th Sep 20
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
6236
photos
89
followers
108
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Album
Album 2
Camera
Canon EOS DIGITAL REBEL XS
Taken
24th August 2018 10:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
alligator
,
pics_by_bruni
,
vacationing-in-florida
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Great shot - the only beast in the water !!
September 4th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
Awesome! No! I don't think I'll get any closer to that than your photo. =)
September 4th, 2020
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Cool capture
September 4th, 2020
