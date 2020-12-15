Previous
Next
Another beautiful snow picture by bruni
Photo 1736

Another beautiful snow picture

Late last night it started snowing and this morning everything looked so beautiful and pristine white.
15th December 2020 15th Dec 20

bruni

ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
475% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

moni kozi
whoa!!! so much snow! send some over here... please!!!
December 15th, 2020  
Diana ace
A wonderful capture of these snow covered shapes.
December 15th, 2020  
Lin ace
Gorgeous!
December 15th, 2020  
Monica
Beautiful!
December 15th, 2020  
Bep
Beautiful!
December 15th, 2020  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful scene
December 15th, 2020  
haskar ace
Beautiful
December 15th, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh that is a lot of snow!
December 15th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
This is gorgeous!
December 15th, 2020  
Ricksnap ace
Lovely capture of the snow-covered leaves
December 15th, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Beautiful white stuff!
December 15th, 2020  
Harry J Benson ace
Pretty
December 16th, 2020  
PhotoCrazy ace
Beautiful!
December 16th, 2020  
Elizabeth ace
Lovely snow-covered branches.
December 16th, 2020  
Margo ace
Like this Fav
December 16th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise