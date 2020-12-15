Sign up
Another beautiful snow picture
Late last night it started snowing and this morning everything looked so beautiful and pristine white.
15th December 2020
15th Dec 20
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
Tags
tree
,
holiday-theme
,
pics_by_bruni
,
christmas2020
,
snow-on-fur-tree
moni kozi
whoa!!! so much snow! send some over here... please!!!
December 15th, 2020
Diana
ace
A wonderful capture of these snow covered shapes.
December 15th, 2020
Lin
ace
Gorgeous!
December 15th, 2020
Monica
Beautiful!
December 15th, 2020
Bep
Beautiful!
December 15th, 2020
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful scene
December 15th, 2020
haskar
ace
Beautiful
December 15th, 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh that is a lot of snow!
December 15th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
This is gorgeous!
December 15th, 2020
Ricksnap
ace
Lovely capture of the snow-covered leaves
December 15th, 2020
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Beautiful white stuff!
December 15th, 2020
Harry J Benson
ace
Pretty
December 16th, 2020
PhotoCrazy
ace
Beautiful!
December 16th, 2020
Elizabeth
ace
Lovely snow-covered branches.
December 16th, 2020
Margo
ace
December 16th, 2020
