Photo 1737
Yes it was cold and windy
Yesterday on our outing. we went walking first and then got us a cup of hot coffee and sat in the car while warming up.
we had minus 9 degrees Celsius - 15.8 Fahrenheit with strong winds. we dressed warm, but my hands were cold from taking pictures.
21st January 2021
21st Jan 21
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Album 2
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
20th January 2021 12:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
-
,
grace-and
,
all-bundled-up.
Debra
ace
You two look so cold!
January 21st, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
