Yes it was cold and windy by bruni
Photo 1737

Yes it was cold and windy

Yesterday on our outing. we went walking first and then got us a cup of hot coffee and sat in the car while warming up.
we had minus 9 degrees Celsius - 15.8 Fahrenheit with strong winds. we dressed warm, but my hands were cold from taking pictures.
bruni

Debra ace
You two look so cold!
January 21st, 2021  
