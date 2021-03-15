Sign up
Just look at the root system
One can only see the roots on top and wonder how the tree can still stand without tumbling down. needless to say, the tree has as many roots beneath the earth as it is tall. this ravine picture was taken at Edwards Garden.
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto.
Tags
tree
,
roots
,
garden
,
edwards
,
tree-roots
,
pics_by_bruni
