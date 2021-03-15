Previous
Just look at the root system by bruni
Just look at the root system

One can only see the roots on top and wonder how the tree can still stand without tumbling down. needless to say, the tree has as many roots beneath the earth as it is tall. this ravine picture was taken at Edwards Garden.
15th March 2021

bruni

