Sparrow feeding one of the babies by bruni
Sparrow feeding one of the babies

To me, it looks like he/she is getting ready to leave the nest.
7th June 2021 7th Jun 21

bruni

Diana ace
How wonderful to be able to watch and photograph this.
June 7th, 2021  
