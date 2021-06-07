Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1779
Sparrow feeding one of the babies
To me, it looks like he/she is getting ready to leave the nest.
7th June 2021
7th Jun 21
1
1
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
6561
photos
98
followers
118
following
487% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Album 2
Camera
Canon EOS DIGITAL REBEL XS
Taken
7th June 2021 7:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
sparrow
,
feeding-time
,
pics_by_bruni
Diana
ace
How wonderful to be able to watch and photograph this.
June 7th, 2021
