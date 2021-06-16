Previous
35238531_10213737391522262_5758711400520220672_n by bruni
Photo 1780

35238531_10213737391522262_5758711400520220672_n

A lot of trees are infected by these caterpillars
around the entrance of the park Grace and I go walking in. it's a plague. no leaves left on the branches.
16th June 2021 16th Jun 21

bruni

ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
Monica
Oh, dear. They look similar to ones we have here, nasty things. They are also harmful to people -the spikes carry some kind of poison, not dangerous but very painful, and can be lethal for animals if they eat one.
June 17th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Yikes!
June 17th, 2021  
