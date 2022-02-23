Previous
Our little woodpecker is back again by bruni
Photo 1820

Our little woodpecker is back again

The doves are sound asleep and not a bit disturbed by the return of a little woodpecker
23rd February 2022 23rd Feb 22

bruni

Mickey Anderson
What a sweet Downy, those Doves are beautiful!! we have 2 pairs that hang out!
February 23rd, 2022  
