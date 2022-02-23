Sign up
Photo 1820
Our little woodpecker is back again
The doves are sound asleep and not a bit disturbed by the return of a little woodpecker
23rd February 2022
23rd Feb 22
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto.
6857
photos
91
followers
112
following
1813
1814
1815
1816
1817
1818
1819
1820
4170
4171
4172
4173
1819
4174
1820
4175
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Album 2
Camera
Canon EOS DIGITAL REBEL XS
Taken
19th February 2022 11:35am
doves
woodpecker
pics_by_bruni
Mickey Anderson
ace
What a sweet Downy, those Doves are beautiful!! we have 2 pairs that hang out!
February 23rd, 2022
