Photo 1825
Snow in a trailer - won't melt
....at least that is what I thought. all the snow is gone, so what is it.
2nd April 2022
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto.
Photo Details
Tags
pics_by-bruni
Esther Rosenberg
ace
fake snow LOL.
April 3rd, 2022
