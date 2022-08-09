Sign up
Photo 1829
Abstract
A picture of our maple tree.
9th August 2022
9th Aug 22
1
0
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
7002
photos
90
followers
110
following
501% complete
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Album 2
Camera
Canon PowerShot A2200
Taken
9th August 2022 10:16am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
abstractaugust2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Great colours.
August 9th, 2022
