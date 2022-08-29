Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1831
A small chair
29th August 2022
29th Aug 22
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
7049
photos
87
followers
102
following
501% complete
View this month »
1824
1825
1826
1827
1828
1829
1830
1831
Latest from all albums
4348
4349
4350
4351
4352
4353
4354
4355
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
4
Album
Album 2
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
29th August 2022 2:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Flashback
View
Tags
pics_by_bruni
,
mundane-chair2022
bruni
ace
I use this low back chair for doing some of my exercises.
August 30th, 2022
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Pretty chair.
August 30th, 2022
Call me Joe
ace
Like the intricate details. Tag is mundane-chair2022
August 30th, 2022
bruni
ace
@joemuli
Thank you Joe for your comment and the note. I was in a hurry to get to my dentist appointment.
August 30th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close