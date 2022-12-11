Previous
Next
It snowed overnight by bruni
Photo 1839

It snowed overnight

Minus 5 degree Celsius overnight. We didn't expect snow. Maybe we'll have a white Christmas after all.
11th December 2022 11th Dec 22

bruni

ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
503% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Oh wow, you got snow. Looks very pretty.
December 11th, 2022  
carol white ace
Brrr!!
December 11th, 2022  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
that looks like a lot of it too!
December 11th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise