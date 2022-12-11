Sign up
Photo 1839
It snowed overnight
Minus 5 degree Celsius overnight. We didn't expect snow. Maybe we'll have a white Christmas after all.
11th December 2022
11th Dec 22
3
1
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto.
7123
photos
86
followers
99
following
Tags
snow
,
pics-by_bruni
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Oh wow, you got snow. Looks very pretty.
December 11th, 2022
carol white
ace
Brrr!!
December 11th, 2022
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
that looks like a lot of it too!
December 11th, 2022
