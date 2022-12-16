Sign up
Photo 1840
A thankful Geranium
Last year winter I brought a pot with geranium indoors to overwinter. it did well and so I kept it inside in front of our bay window. lots of green leaves, but again this time of the year only one flower.
16th December 2022
16th Dec 22
2
0
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
7129
photos
86
followers
99
following
504% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
Album 2
Camera
Canon PowerShot A2200
Taken
15th December 2022 4:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower.
,
geranium
,
pics_by_bruni
,
winter2022
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and colour.
December 16th, 2022
Jessica Eby
Beautiful flower; I love the colour!
December 16th, 2022
