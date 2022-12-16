Previous
A thankful Geranium by bruni
A thankful Geranium

Last year winter I brought a pot with geranium indoors to overwinter. it did well and so I kept it inside in front of our bay window. lots of green leaves, but again this time of the year only one flower.
Diana ace
Beautiful capture and colour.
December 16th, 2022  
Jessica Eby
Beautiful flower; I love the colour!
December 16th, 2022  
