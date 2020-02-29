Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 847
More snow is on it's way
Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for all of eastern and southern Ontario, calling for “significant snowfall amounts” Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning.
The weather agency says an approaching low pressure system will bring snowfall amounts of 15 to 20 cm.
Our cupboards are full, no reason to go out!!!!!
Oh, except for shuffling snow.
29th February 2020
29th Feb 20
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. Our home is in Keswick, Ontario, very close...
5930
photos
86
followers
102
following
232% complete
View this month »
840
841
842
843
844
845
846
847
Latest from all albums
3457
1614
3458
3459
3460
1615
847
3461
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
Album 3
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
29th February 2020 12:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
blackandwhite
,
winter
,
theme-blackwhite
,
pics_by_bruni
,
for2020
,
bw-50
bkb in the city
Definitely a lot of snow. Nice picture. Fortunately we have been experiencing above normal seasonal temperatures here for the past few days
February 29th, 2020
Diana
ace
lovely shot of all that snow.
February 29th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close