More snow is on it's way by bruni
More snow is on it's way

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for all of eastern and southern Ontario, calling for “significant snowfall amounts” Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning.

The weather agency says an approaching low pressure system will bring snowfall amounts of 15 to 20 cm.

Our cupboards are full, no reason to go out!!!!!
Oh, except for shuffling snow.
29th February 2020 29th Feb 20

bruni

ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. Our home is in Keswick, Ontario, very close...
bkb in the city
Definitely a lot of snow. Nice picture. Fortunately we have been experiencing above normal seasonal temperatures here for the past few days
February 29th, 2020  
Diana ace
lovely shot of all that snow.
February 29th, 2020  
