Photo 848
Handle
For the bw-51 (handle) challenge
31st March 2020
31st Mar 20
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. Our home is in Keswick, Ontario, very close...
5970
photos
88
followers
102
following
232% complete
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Album 3
Camera
Canon PowerShot A2200
Taken
31st March 2020 7:38pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
handle
,
bw-51
,
(handle)
Jean
ace
Great for the challenge
March 31st, 2020
