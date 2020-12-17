Previous
Next
Pencil crayons by bryanjesus
8 / 365

Pencil crayons

I like this pencil crayons because it colors super cool and very clearly drawings the only bad problem is no durable when i keep sharpening any color that I use they get it smaller and smaller.
17th December 2020 17th Dec 20

Bryan

@bryanjesus
2% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise