Day 22-Snowflake- by bubblequeen
21 / 365

Day 22-Snowflake-

Another blue day, but what beauty.
22nd January 2020 22nd Jan 20

Melvina McCaw

@bubblequeen
I hope to improve my photography.
Marilyn G M
great composition
January 22nd, 2020  
