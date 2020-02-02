Previous
Day 33- Spiraling by bubblequeen
32 / 365

Day 33- Spiraling

Playing with some close up images and thinking of warmer weather.
2nd February 2020 2nd Feb 20

Melvina McCaw

@bubblequeen
I hope to improve my photography.
