Previous
Next
Day 39-Patterns of the Day by bubblequeen
38 / 365

Day 39-Patterns of the Day

There were so many beauties this -16 C morning I thought I would just share a few patterns with you.
8th February 2020 8th Feb 20

Melvina McCaw

@bubblequeen
I hope to improve my photography.
10% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise