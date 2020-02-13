Previous
Day 44-There are Bubbles in my Bubble by bubblequeen
43 / 365

Day 44-There are Bubbles in my Bubble

Not cold enough to photograph frozen bubbles so I thought I would play with a glass one.
13th February 2020 13th Feb 20

Melvina McCaw

@bubblequeen
I hope to improve my photography.
11% complete

