Day 50 "Silver wings carry me aloft" Alex Bevin by bubblequeen
Day 50 "Silver wings carry me aloft" Alex Bevin

I have been waiting for a nice sky to highlight this beautiful sculpture.
19th February 2020 19th Feb 20

Melvina McCaw

@bubblequeen
I hope to improve my photography.
Stephanie
It is a lovely sculpture!
February 19th, 2020  
