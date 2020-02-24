Previous
Day 54- Fascinated by Natures Beauty- by bubblequeen
53 / 365

I truly an fascinated with natures beauty and I marvel at the formation of the shells and their spirals...
24th February 2020 24th Feb 20

Melvina McCaw

@bubblequeen
I hope to improve my photography.
