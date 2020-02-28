Previous
Day 59- Waiting for the Sun by bubblequeen
59 / 365

Day 59- Waiting for the Sun

Another day of snow, we now have about 40 cms. Everything is covered and it looks beautiful.
28th February 2020 28th Feb 20

Melvina McCaw

