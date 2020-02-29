Previous
Day 60-Just for the Details- by bubblequeen
60 / 365

Day 60-Just for the Details-

I have really over processed this one to emphasize the details. I had a great day photographing the results of our snow storm today but know that bubble time will soon be coming to an end I just couldn't resist one more for today's entry.
29th February 2020 29th Feb 20

Melvina McCaw

@bubblequeen
I hope to improve my photography.
16% complete

