60 / 365
Day 60-Just for the Details-
I have really over processed this one to emphasize the details. I had a great day photographing the results of our snow storm today but know that bubble time will soon be coming to an end I just couldn't resist one more for today's entry.
29th February 2020
29th Feb 20
0
0
Melvina McCaw
@bubblequeen
I hope to improve my photography.
Tags
bubble
,
soap
,
#blue
,
#colour
,
#frozen
,
#patterns
,
#details
,
#soap
,
#bubble
,
#over-processed
