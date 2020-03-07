Previous
Day 67 Feather Light-0614 by bubblequeen
67 / 365

Day 67 Feather Light-0614

It was -8 C when I got up at 7 am and by 7:30 it was O c... I did manage to capture a few bubbles. I took this shot using both Tungsten and Cloudy but was happiest with this one taken using the tungsten tungsten one
7th March 2020 7th Mar 20

Melvina McCaw

@bubblequeen
I hope to improve my photography.
