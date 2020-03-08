Previous
Day 68 Ready Set Go- by bubblequeen
68 / 365

Day 68 Ready Set Go-

I was at a conservation area today and they always have a variety of rubber boats to wear if you have forgotten your own. I saw these three of similar colour and played with them in the light coming through the door way.
8th March 2020 8th Mar 20

Melvina McCaw

@bubblequeen
I hope to improve my photography.
18% complete

Tony Rogers
Fabulous ~ happy row in glorious light ~ fav
March 9th, 2020  
Melvina McCaw
@tonyrogers Thank you It is a little soft focus but I am still happy with it.
March 9th, 2020  
