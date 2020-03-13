Previous
Next
Day 73 Shell we Reflect- by bubblequeen
73 / 365

Day 73 Shell we Reflect-

Just playing with reflections on black plastic, and as I am fascinated with shells they seemed like the perfect subjects.
13th March 2020 13th Mar 20

Melvina McCaw

@bubblequeen
I hope to improve my photography.
20% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise