Previous
Next
Day 81 Threads and Things by bubblequeen
81 / 365

Day 81 Threads and Things

Playing with still life. I am struggling with the lighting but that is the fun of photography.... I get to try again tomorrow.
21st March 2020 21st Mar 20

Melvina McCaw

@bubblequeen
I hope to improve my photography.
22% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise