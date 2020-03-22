Previous
Day 82 Stacking test 2- by bubblequeen
82 / 365

Day 82 Stacking test 2-

Stacking test 2 Still struggling with the lighting.
A friend is going to help me tomorrow to understand the best way to light images.
22nd March 2020

Melvina McCaw

@bubblequeen
I hope to improve my photography.
Peter Dulis ace
Love it ...
March 23rd, 2020  
