Previous
Next
82 / 365
Day 82 Stacking test 2-
Stacking test 2 Still struggling with the lighting.
A friend is going to help me tomorrow to understand the best way to light images.
22nd March 2020
22nd Mar 20
1
0
Melvina McCaw
@bubblequeen
I hope to improve my photography.
82
photos
18
followers
16
following
22% complete
75
76
77
78
79
80
81
82
3
1
365
Public
project
,
#365
,
#flower
,
#carnation
,
#stacking
Peter Dulis
ace
Love it ...
March 23rd, 2020
